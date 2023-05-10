News Archives
32 ICT hubs operationalised in hinterland communities so far for 2023
The newly built and operationalised ICT Hub at Agatash, Region Seven
RESIDENTS of various hinterland communities could now easily access the internet as 32 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs have been operationalised thus far for the year 2023.

The units contain both desktop and laptop computers, along with free Wi-Fi connection. This was confirmed by the Industry and Innovation Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister, on Tuesday.

The free hubs will benefit students, teachers, and other persons.

Specifically, it will be convenient for persons who are pursuing studies through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Additionally, persons can now undergo further online training provided by the government and other stakeholders.

The hubs will also help other villagers to become technologically “savvy,” by allowing them to surf the internet freely, gaining additional knowledge, and even help them to become aware of employment opportunities.

This will significantly transform hinterland communities, bringing them up to speed with technology.

Some residents of these 32 communities will also benefit from the hub managers’ training.

The training is scheduled to commence in June and will last for two weeks.

During this year’s budget presentation, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, had said that 100 ICT hubs will be operationalised this year to benefit a number of hinterland communities.

“This is a benefit that the people should have had before 2020. This is a benefit we’re committed to ensuring that the people will start enjoying in this year 2023,” he said.
Establishment of the ICT hubs is a collaborative initiative between the Industry and Innovation Unit and the National Data Management Authority. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

