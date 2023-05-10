European Commission VP to visit Guyana in June

FIRST Vice-President of the European Commission (EC), Frans Timmermans, is scheduled to visit Guyana next month, making him the highest-level European Union (EU) official to ever visit Guyana.

Timmermans’ visit is expected to span two days; a large part of his visit is expected to surround discussions on climate change, and sustainable development.

A Dutch politician and diplomat, Timmermans has been serving as the EC First Vice-President since 2014. Since 2019, he has been the Executive Vice-president of the European Commission for the European Green Deal and European Commissioner for Climate Action.

Timmermans’ pending visit was revealed on Tuesday by EU Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes, as he delivered remarks at a “Europe Day” event that was held at the Georgetown Club.

“The world is starting to notice what Guyana is doing, especially when it comes to protecting its forests and the Executive Vice-President is responsible for the EU Green Deal and working on making sure that the EU becomes the first continent that is climate neutral by 2050. We are working with partners to do it. So he’s really here to help Guyana in doing that,” van Nes related.

Approved in 2020, the European Green Deal is a set of policy initiatives by the European Commission geared at making the EU climate neutral in 2050. The plan is to review each existing law on its climate merit, and also introduce new legislation towards this.

Meanwhile, Guyana has gained massive attention as a growing leader in climate change and environmental preservation after becoming the first country to finish the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) process for producing high-integrity, Paris Agreement-aligned carbon credits.

In December 2020, Guyana was issued 33.47 million REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard, (TREES) credits for 2016 to 2020.

The country made a landmark agreement with Hess Corporation selling 30 per cent of the carbon credits in a multiyear agreement for at least US$750 million

According to van Nes, the delegation of the EU in Guyana is currently working out the details of the agenda for Timmermans’ visit.

“Today I was talking with the government about his programme. He is very keen to meet with the media, and we will organise during his visit an engagement with the media, so that he can speak on his agenda, climate change and the role that Guyana plays in that,” van Nes said.