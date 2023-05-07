Leguan youths poised to enter Round Three of ‘Speaker’s Youth Debating Competition’ 

WHEN the three youngsters from Leguan Island entered Round One of the Speaker’s Regional Youth Debating Competition 2023, they were nervous. Being the first time they were participating in such a competition and one of the youngest teams, they felt somewhat scared and intimidated, especially as their opponents seemed well-seasoned.

So they lost the first round. But having gotten a taste of what it’s like from Round One, the three Leguan Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) members – Annieza Ally, Shane Hackshaw, and Natalia Rasaul Maraj – picked up the steam and confidence needed to enter Round Two and win.

Having qualified themselves for the ‘nationals’ (Round Three of the Competition), all three individuals spoke about what a “thrilling, unique, and amazing” opportunity it is for them to participate in the competition that is usually aired live on the Parliament of Guyana’s Facebook page.

Specifically helpful to the team is the support that it is getting from the people of Leguan. Because the island is small and everyone knows everyone, the cheering on the live stream has been loud, and this has had a heartening effect on the members of the PYO.

Annieza Ally, 23, of Maryville village, is a third-year Public Management student at the University of Guyana and a member of the Leguan’s Women Progressive Organisation (WPO). “I never participated in debates before, but it is an amazing journey so far,” she told Pepperpot Magazine a few days ago.

She shared that she feels a sense of optimism at the resuscitation of the Leguan PYO where young people can channel their energies positively for self and community development. Upon completing her studies, she has in mind going back to the island to serve the communities there.

“I would like to see a crime-free modernised tourist destination and to see young people more actively involved in positive activities on the island to uplift them as young adults where it can be meaningful to the island,” Ally expressed.

As for 17-year-old Shane from Enterprise Village, he commented that it was a unique experience for him and the team and that even though the first match was rough, they were able to learn from their mistakes and win the next round.

“We felt some pressure since we were one of the youngest teams and it was our first time. But the opportunities were not there prior and as young people, we feel a sense of pride representing our island and performing to a level that makes us proud,” Shane said, adding, “I hope that we can inspire other youngsters to get involved and not feel intimated knowing they are from a small island.”

Natalia, the third participant, also of Enterprise village, offered that it’s been a thrilling experience so far. “To give my best in the debates and to show other young people in Leguan that they too can participate in these activities and benefit in many ways…Leguan residents are extremely supportive and it really motivates me to keep doing my best and make them proud!”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir had said that the competition aims to promote the work of the country’s democratic institutions. At its launch in the Chamber of the National Assembly, he had mentioned that the rationale behind these initiatives from the Parliament is to promote the culture of democracy and the work of democratic institutions among people of all ages and across all locations.

Ally, Hackshaw, and Maraj are grateful for the support and mentorship of Fajina Khan and Carmilita Ali-Jamieson.