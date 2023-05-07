Laughter is life for Kirk ‘Chow Pow’ Jardine

‘CHOW POW’ is a popular name in Guyana especially among the comedy and drama-loving audiences.

Having brought laughs and entertainment to the Guyanese public for several years, the Pepperpot Magazine sat down with this great actor to talk about his life and career.

“I actually stumbled into acting; it was never a passion of mine. I acted in school and church plays at Christmas and Easter time but never went beyond there,” Chow Pow, whose real name is Kirk Jardine, said. “I was more into sports, mainly basketball and hockey. I am a school dropout, however, I loved going to the movies and loved music. My career in entertainment started with music. [I enjoyed music from the likes of] Bob Marley, Michael Jackson Prince, Third World, Steel Pulse, Earth Wind and Fire, Kool and The Gang Years.”

Jardine’s love for music led him to work in the local industry, having worked at Mohamed’s Record Bar, Majestic, and serving as a DJ for several clubs and events.

When it came to acting, Jardine said this came naturally. “I never attended workshops, seminars, drama classes – nothing. I was trained on the spot by the best actors, actresses and directors that Guyana has to offer. The acting assisted in characterisation that is a big asset to standup comedy,” he said.

He recalled that his journey has been one of a blessing. “I thank my creator for allowing me to walk that avenue. I call it ‘rags to riches’. If you count my money, you would say ‘Pow poor’. If you could count my blessings … you would still be counting,” he said.

The actor and comedian recalled that his style of comedy is hardcore – Def Jam style to be specific. “It could be categorised as dirty and offensive. As a matter of fact, I have been ridiculed for jokes that I told,” he admitted. “I once had to prove to a promoter that I can do one hour without one bad word or adult joke. That was one of my best nights on stage anywhere in Guyana.”

Jardine revealed that he never really had a role model in terms of sports and drama. While he admits that he liked some actors and sports personalities, he has never taken on anyone as a role model.

He revealed that he likes comedy, and as a result he would watch a lot of Jerry Lewis, Carry on Camping and the rest. Bill Cosby, Richard Pryor, Charlton Heston, Clint Eastwood, AL Pacino, Dustin Holfman, Steve McQueen, Sammy Davis, Redd Fox and Eddie Murphy are some of the comedians he enjoys. “I never even one day thought I would have been on stage or in a movie,” he noted.

He explained that he loves all forms of art, but that stand-up is special. “I break barriers within myself through standup. It comes from the heart. The laughter is my reward,” Jardine expressed.

Although his life can often times be busy, Jardine said that that is not always the case, but he is taking time to appreciate other things. “Of late, I have not been attracting attention of the promoters nor companies, so things have been quiet in my corner,” he said. “It’s good to see the new talent and I am in support of them all. I think people will ask, ‘Chow Pow where are you?’ because they are not seeing me on stage. Well I can’t hire myself so I have to wait until the opportunity presents itself. I am always in the ready.”

In the meantime, Jardine is involved in the production and script writing for the fourth season of the local show ‘Days Like Dese’ which he is part of.

“The hat I wear as an entertainer, caregiver, transportation provider and social media commentor is a very broad one. It has given me a platform to be of good service to many. I was once active in community service. Some mistook me for being a politician. I guess now they know different. I am a people’s person who appreciates good deeds and strive to give my two cents.”

Jardine believes that the future of the entertainment industry is in the hands of those who are entrusted with it. “I can only contribute to its development if I am included in the process. The writers, directors, radio stations, TV stations, producers and promoters all have contact with me. They call from time to time but fortunately or unfortunately, I was not available or the price was too low,” he explained.

Jardine also took a moment to recall one of his outstanding performances: “My last outing was at Uncensored December 28. It was my return to the big stage in Guyana after ‘nuff’ years. I had a great time. I was introduced at 11:50 pm and my thoughts at that time was, these people are oversaturated; they might walk out as they know it’s the last act. Wrong. Those people remained in their seats and took in every bit of the performance. It was fantastic.”