US Assistant Secretary Pyatt to visit Guyana

DEPARTMENT of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Georgetown, Guyana, in the coming days.

In making the announcement, the US Embassy in Guyana said on Friday that during the May 8-10 trip, the Assistant Secretary will promote regional energy security and advance the clean energy transition in the Caribbean, which are key goals of the U.S. Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

In Port of Spain, he will meet with government officials and energy stakeholders to identify and expand on areas of co-operation for clean energy. He will also participate in a Women in Energy Roundtable to highlight the contributions of women to the energy industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, in Georgetown, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with Guyanese government officials, business leaders, and American companies to discuss bilateral co-operation on the full range of energy issues, the embassy disclosed.