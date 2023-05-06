‘Never lose sight of traditions’

-PM says Guyana’s ‘cultural melting pot’ must be preserved

By Faith Greene

AS scores of Guyanese turned up to enjoy Pushpanjali 23, Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Friday, emphasised that our traditions must be kept alive as they form part of our unique Guyanese identity.

Although he was speaking at an event held to commemorate the 185th anniversary of the arrival of the first East Indians to the shores of then British Guiana, the PM pointed out that Arrival Day was set aside to celebrate the multicultural character of Guyana.

Aside from the Indians and the Chinese, he said: “Today, we pay homage to our African, Asian and European ancestors, who together with the indigenous peoples laid the foundation of our country; our country’s ethnic diversity, each contributing in no small measure to our country’s sustainment, freedom, and its development.”

He said that on this day, we must also remember the strength, determination and innovative spirit of all those who were brought to these shores as indentured labourers.

Pushpanjali, which is the offering of flowers to Hinduities, celebrates the arrival of Indians to Guyana.

PM Phillips told the sizeable gathering that the arrival of Indian indentured labourers in the 19th and 20th centuries, profoundly impacted Guyana and its society.

Noting that Guyana’s Indo-Guyanese community makes up approximately 40 per cent of the population, he pointed out that they have significantly influenced the country’s culture, politics and economy.

He described the circumstances and period that the indentured labourers came to Guyana as a time in our history that was marred by the gross exploitation of millions of people around the world. It was emphasised that the system of indentureship brought with it harsh conditions, but many of the labourers chose to remain here after their indentureship.

With that decision came the rich Indian culture that we enjoy today, he said.

According to the Prime Minister, “Indian labourers brought with them more languages, religion and traditions, which have become an integral part of our Guyanese culture.”

He noted that the culture of the Indo-Guyanese community can be seen in music, dance, literature, food, architecture, among others.

Describing the Indian tradition as a “major part of Guyana’s cultural melting pot,” he said that a unique Guyanese identity is created when it is combined with our Indigenous, European, African and Chinese cultures.

He said that Indo-Guyanese have contributed significantly to the economic development of Guyana, particularly in areas of agriculture and commerce.

Prime Minister Phillip added that the arrival of Indians has also had a lasting impact on Guyana’s political landscape.

He urges all Guyanese to never forget the positive transformational effects of this arrival and to never neglect tradition.

“It’s over 185 years, and the practices that were brought more than 9,000 miles across the seas and away from their place of origin are still being observed with the traditional meaning, and customs very much still intact. These are the same traditions that will continue to be passed on for generations to come,” he added.

The Arrival Day event was hosted by the Indian Commemoration Trust, at the Indian Monument Gardens in Georgetown.

Tassa drummers were strategically placed to welcome persons and provide entertainment as they waited for the cultural programme to begin.

In addition to drumming, dancing and singing were part of the programme.

Sweet meats and books written by Indo-Guyanese were on sale at the family-oriented event.