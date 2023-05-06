APNU officials benefitting from SLED reflective of party’s ‘self-serving’ mindset

–Jagdeo says

LEADER of the Opposition and Chairman of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, has said that he “sees no problem whatsoever” with party members receiving millions of dollars under the Sustainable Livelihood Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme, during the party’s time in government from 2015 to 2020.

However, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said Norton’s position on the matter comes as no surprise given the party’s many unabashed, self-serving actions during its tenure, beginning with the increase in salaries of all of its Cabinet ministers within a mere few months after assuming office in 2015. This was even after the party rose to government after campaigning against super salaries.

“Norton doesn’t see a problem with the leadership of his party reaping the benefits designed to help ordinary people, small entrepreneurs across the country. It’s a mindset. This is why we believe today the party has not changed; they have nothing to offer.

“They are not even remorseful of what they did in five years. APNU has a mindset not good for the country,” the Vice President said during his weekly press conference at Freedom House, on Thursday.

After assuming office, the APNU, at the time sharing government with the Alliance for Change (AFC), increased Cabinet ministers’ salaries by 50 per cent amounting to $870,000 per month. That same year, public servants received between five and 26 per cent, with minimum public servant salary at $50,000.

In addition to benefitting from expedient salary increases, the party also started a private health care scheme for ministers and their families, which was fully funded by tax payers, while several APNU Members of Parliament also benefitted from scholarships, in addition to receiving money under the SLED programme, for which the beneficiaries were approved by then Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally.

An initiative aimed at business and job creation, and poverty alleviation in communities across the country, the SLED programme was set up in 2015 under the APNU+AFC. However, throughout the period that the programme was implemented by the party, it has been plagued with mismanagement, which was outlined in several consecutive annual audit reports by the Audit Office.

Further revelations have come out in a special audit report that was finalised this year. According to reports, the audit report named several persons of interest, including three APNU members, and the son of one MP.

Norton was questioned about this development during his virtual weekly press conference on Thursday. However, he said nothing was wrong with the MPs accessing funding.

“Our position is simple. Any citizen has the right to access financial system that loans under the SLED programme. Once they did not violate any rules that said as Members of Parliament or something they couldn’t, I see no problem. Once everything was done within the confines of the law, then I see no problem whatsoever,” Norton said.

However, when further probed on concerns about allegations that aside from the mismanagement, the Audit Report also noted cases of fraud, Norton requested further queries be directed to Ally.

“You should direct the question to the former Minister. I do not want to get involved in speculation. I have not even seen the report. I don’t know anything with this management of the SLED programme. As it relates to the specific programme about SLED, I do believe the minister that handled it is in the country and it can be useful for you to ask that minister about that situation,” Norton said.

A total of $760 million was disbursed under the SLED programme from 2015 to 2020, in increments of $115 million, $40 million, $100 million, $150 million, $250 million and $105 million, respectively. The programme provided funding to persons and organisations for the support of entrepreneurial activities.

Through the programme, projects were funded in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Nine and 10. Across the regions, the funds were distributed to projects carried out by either co-operative societies, or individuals.

When it commenced, the programme was overseen by the then Ministry of Communities and was later moved to the Ministry of Social Protection. Under the current administration, the programme is being administered by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

With the change of government, questions were raised about the programme. Particular emphasis was placed on Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), where more than 60 per cent of the $250 million was allocated to the project in the 2019 national budget.

In Region Nine, a named APNU MP was responsible for the disbursement of some $155 million.