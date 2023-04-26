Job opportunities are readily available

–President Ali tells 1,450 graduates of GROW programme

AS 1,450 Guyanese graduated on Tuesday with the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level Six certificates, President Dr. Irfaan Ali called on the graduates to make the best of the job opportunities being made readily available, with the government ready to provide assistance to persons desirous of pursuing careers in the nursing, teaching, caregiving and hospitality sectors.

Delivering the feature address at the ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), President Ali said that the government is doing its part to create a country where all citizens can equally benefit, and so Guyanese must ensure to make the best of the opportunities being made available to them.

“You can’t just sit back and wait for your dream job or perfect job; that is not how the developed world operates. You have to enter the workforce and start to build experience by working and earning,” President Ali told the gathering of students.

The group of graduates included 568 students from the 2021/2022 cohort and 882 students from the 2022/2023 cohort, with 88 per cent of them already enrolled in a university.

The SCQF was being offered under the Get Ready for Opportunity to Work (G.R.O.W) programme through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

In encouraging messages, some of the graduates urged potential students to never let anything stop them in their academic pursuit, and always remember that there is a brighter future, regardless of your background.

Many of the graduates shared that it was not easy pursuing their academics while simultaneously holding a job, in addition to dealing with the varying demands of their family and personal life during the time.

This was particularly challenging for Priya Chetram, when, in addition to juggling all of the different areas of life, she faced the added challenge of dealing with an illness and losing her home and all its contents in a fire during her time studying.

“So, it was somewhat challenging for me, trying to juggle between my job, studies, and rebuilding my family’s life. All the way it was on God and my family, especially my husband and father [but now] I’ve acquired more academic proficiency, and it will help me to climb the career ladder,” Chetram commented.

She added: “My advice to [others] would be to let nothing stop you go for it as long as you can think you can do it just apply. It’s going to be a lot of late-night studies, and just go for it; it’s going to help you all the way, academically, and you’re going to learn a lot.”

Guyana Police Force (GPF) Corporal, Mohamed Kadir shared how grateful he is for his academic elevation, which will improve his contributions on the job, and help him to advance in his career path.

Having completed the SCQF, Kadir is currently enrolled at the Jain-Deemed-To-Be University in India pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management.

“Once I complete this, it is going to help me to be part of the administration, and be able to make decisions that will better my organisation,” Kadir noted.

Kadir shared his gratitude with the opportunity that the GOAL scholarship programme has afforded him, given that he had not always thought that higher education was something that he would be able to afford.

“As a child growing up, I was always told that education is expensive. And when I read the platform of the GOAL, I realised that I’m being given an opportunity to pursue a greater education [for free], took the opportunity to pursue a degree which I’m presently doing,” Kadir said.

As a police officer, Kadir shared that with the free scholarships now being available, he is now in a position to advise youths who get caught up on the wrong side of the law about this great opportunity that they could use to change their own story.

“Whenever I see youngsters sitting at the station and I talk to them, I ask them what your education background is. And a lot of them would say to me, I didn’t get to write CXC, and I advise them have you ever heard about the GOAL programme, and a lot of them would say no, but I try to show them that no matter what you went through in the past, there is always a brighter future for you,” Kadir said.

“The government of Guyana provides a gold scholarship whereby you can pursue your study and make yourself a better individual. I urge each and every single individual there and especially the youngsters to not give up do not give up and do not follow the part of crime.

“Always believe in yourself and always believe that there’s an opportunity for you to make it enough yourself somebody. The government provide gold make you serve it. It’s a free scholarship you don’t have to pay for that just make use of it and make the sacrifice and invest the time.”

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, said that the government will continue to invest in human capital so that every citizen can benefit from the economic development taking place in every sector.

“You sit here as testimony to what can happen when people believe in you, people love you and people invest in you,” Minister Manickchand told the gathering of graduates.

Aside from now being able to apply to universities under the GOAL programme, Minister Manickchand explained that the University of Guyana, as well as the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), will also be accepting the SCQF Level 6 certification as an eligibility criterion for persons desirous of pursuing programmes at the institutions.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments, and implored them to stay the course despite the challenges as education will open doors.

“I am very proud to stand here in this moment and see Guyana reflected in all of you. I want to thank you for trusting us in helping you take the next step in your academic journey,” she said.