Sadhguru hails President Ali’s integrity, focus, foresight

–commends Guyana’s leader for his ‘uncompromising’ determination to the ‘Save Soil’ Movement

GUYANA’S President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s work and advocacy in the areas of climate change and food security have been highlighted worldwide, including by renowned yogi and philosopher from India, Jagadish Vasudev, better known around the world as Sadhguru.

Last year, Guyana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sadhguru on soil cooperation, and to preserve Guyana’s soil in keeping with the country’s Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

The issue of soil degradation is a significant threat to the planet, as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) predicts that soil extinction could become a reality if soil degradation continues at present rates.

The Save Soil Movement, which is the brainchild of Sadhguru, is a global movement to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable soil.

His foremost principle for the Save Soil Movement is, “Soil is our life, our very body, and if we forsake soil, in many ways, we forsake the planet.”

The renowned philosopher commended Dr. Ali for his uncompromising determination towards the movement.

“Our utmost gratitude to His Excellency President Irfaan Ali for Guyana’s uncompromising determination to #SaveSoil. With this integrity, focus, and foresight, we have what it takes to change the trajectory of the planet,” Sadhguru said in a Twitter post.

President Ali has expressed his unwavering commitment to preserving the soil of Guyana and reiterated the government’s support for the ‘Save Soil’ Movement.

During his Earth Day greeting, the President emphasised the crucial role that soil plays in sustaining the country’s agricultural sector and securing food security for its citizens.

“This planet is blessed with resources to provide for the well-being of humanity and the creatures of the land, sea, and air. Guyana is committed to playing its part in rejuvenating the Earth’s soil.

“Guyana remains committed to measures aimed at reforestation, land reclamation, improving land productivity, restoring soil health, protecting freshwater supplies, reversing land degradation, halting biodiversity loss, and expanding the country’s protected areas system,” the President said.

By recommitting to the preservation of Guyana’s soil and promoting the “Save Soil’ Movement,” President Ali demonstrated his administration’s dedication to environmental sustainability and the well-being of the Guyanese people.

The Head of State said that Guyana has been pleased to involve itself with the objective of the “Save Soil” Movement. Guyana has dedicated itself to support efforts to preserve and establish a harmonious balance between human activities and nature.