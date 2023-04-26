News Archives
BREAKING : COI finds shockingly brazen attempts by Lowenfield, Mingo and Myers to derail elections
Capture

The Election inquiry reveals that there were, in fact,  shockingly brazen attempts by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers and Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo to derail and corrupt the statutorily prescribed procedure for the counting, ascertaining and tabulation of votes of the March 2nd election, as well as the true declaration of the results of that election, and that they did so – to put it in unvarnished language of the ordinary man – for the purpose of stealing the election.

 

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
