Elections COI report

On September 13, 2022, Chairman Stanley John and commissioners — former Chancellor, Carl Singh and Senior Counsel Godfrey Smith were formally appointed and sworn in as commissioners under a commission issued by Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, acting under section 2 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act of Guyana.

The terms of reference of the commission, in essence, mandated the commissioners to, among other things, inquire into and report on attempts, and by whom, to undermine and frustrate the legally prescribed process for the counting, ascertaining and tabulation of votes in the General and Regional Elections of March 2, 2020, and on attempts to prevent a true declaration of the results of that election.

The commission began hearings on November 3, 2022, and concluded its sittings on February 10, 2023. Some 39 witnesses were summoned or otherwise approached the commission to provide testimony.

The report was handed over to President Ali by the COI chairman today (April 26, 2023)

See the full report below.

RevisedFinal Report of C of I_April 2023