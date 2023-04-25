News Archives
GOA collaborates with the GBA
THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) proudly remains the one association to have won an Olympic Medal for Guyana, a feat of which the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and all of Guyana are truly proud.

It was reported that the Association has selected a team of four (4) boxers and two (2) coaches to participate in the World Championships to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1-14th, 2023.

The Technical Director for GBA, Terrence Poole M.S. revealed to the members present (at the first convened Council Meeting since Elections) last Thursday that the boxers selected are the 2022 Sportsman-of-the-year Desmond Amsterdam, Olympian Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis and Joel Williamson.

President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe commended the Association in their steps to properly prepare the quartet for the major international undertaking by contracting the services of Cuban coach Francisco Roldan, and sending the team to a two-week training camp in Ecuador.

At the handover ceremony, Vice-President of the GOA, Philip Fernandes, congratulated GABA and wished them much success at the World Championships.

Staff Reporter

