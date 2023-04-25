MILO U18 Schools Football Tournament…

Santa Rosa script fairy-tale win to lift championship

PANDEMONIUM. That was the only way to describe the atmosphere inside the Ministry of Education ground Sunday evening when Santa Rosa Secondary copped its first MILO U18 Schools Football title by overcoming giants, Chase Academy.

Fans, who had travelled all the way from Region One could not contain their excitement over the Santa Rosa team, previously unheard of in the history of the tournament, had managed to upset multiple-time champions Chase; but they did.

It didn’t start that way however, no, it didn’t.

Most in the venue had written the game off by half time in favor of Chase academy, partly because they were 2-0 up and partly because given their track records, they were never ones to take their foot of the necks of the opposition once they had that advantage.

Two strikes within five minutes, the first from Matrim Martin in the 22nd and the second from Seon Cato 24th had ensured that the Georgetown side was sailing smoothly.

At the end of the first half, all fat lady had all but sung in the eyes of many gathered there, all but the out of town side and their fans.

On the return from the half, a renewed Santa Rosa side emerged and spurred by their captain Roy Vansluymtman began to settle into their own.

More and more chances came their way and there was no doubt that at least one redemption goal on the cards; and Vansluymtman brought it up in the 50th.

And when he doubled it up in the 73rd, Santa Rosa could sense the blood in the water with Chase featuring a band of tired legs.

Those tired legs still had one meaningful rundown left and the crowd went silent when Chase took the lead once more in the game, off the boot of Justin Alcindor in the 83rd.

This did not deter Santa Rosa as a counterattack landed the way of Nelson Lucas one minute later and he did not let his chance at glory slip.

Several more chances came both sides way but none were able to convert and even the two 10-minute periods of extra time could not yield a winner.

And onto penalties it went, Santa Rosa scoring first before Chase responded by finding the back of the net.

Santa Rosa came up to the line again and converted by a stumble by a chase player who sent one straight into the path of the goalie put them under pressure.

Santa Rosa would go on to complete the remaining three penalties successfully, not leaving any room for errors as they lifted their maiden championship.

IN the third-place playoff earlier in the evening, Carmel, through goals from Samuel Ferguson (34th), Shem James (46th), and Ian Daniels (85th) beat McKenzie High 3-0.

On the individual end of things, Vansluytman picked up the tournament MVP, with teammate Enrique Williams picking up the best Goalkeeper award and Santa Rosa being the most disciplined team.

The Highest goal scorer was Carmel’s Ian Daniels with 13 goals.

Present at the presentation ceremony were Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who declared that football was the biggest winner on an evening which featured record school football crowds.

Guyana Football Federation President, Wayne Forde, also had remarks, thanking the Petra Organisation for putting together a tournament that exceeded expectation and committing further support to tournaments of this nature.

Tournament Sponsors MILO through Massy Distribution also pledged their support for another year on the backdrop of the quality of football seen throughout the tournament.