Ramiz Raja slams PCB for appointing Mickey Arthur as Director of Cricket

Ramiz Raja tore into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the Mickey Arthur appointment and called it ‘crazy as a clown in a village circus’ stuff.

On Thursday (April 20), the PCB confirmed the much-awaited appointment of the former coach as the Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

“A first of its kind coach/director of cricket picked to run Pakistan cricket remotely, whose loyalty is first with his county job than Pakistan cricket. This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus,” Ramiz told Cricbuzz, launching a scathing attack on the PCB. Ramiz (60) is a former Pakistan captain who was the head of the PCB board till recently.

The PCB said Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies behind the Pakistan men’s team but he will not be travelling with the team for all assignments as he is associated with Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

“(He) will also be a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup,” the PCB said.

“A PCB chairman who doesn’t understand cricket, probably was not even good enough to make it to the XI in a club game, heads a cabal of political, petty minded club runners for a management committee to run Pakistan cricket affairs, who are on a Rs 12 lakhs a month salary,” Raja (60), who played 57 Tests 198 ODIs and was part the country’s World Cup-winning side in 1992, further said. Najam Sethi is the current chairman of the PCB.

Arthur is the head of cricket, Derbyshire county, which said the Pakistan assignment is “secondary to his commitments at the Incora County Ground.”

“Derbyshire remains Mickey’s main focus, however he continues to be an ambitious coach and having our Head of Cricket lead Pakistan in the ICC World Cup, as well as in international series’, will be a great opportunity for our Club to be represented on the world stage,” Derbyshire Chief Executive Ryan Duckett, said adding, “Mickey was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board over the Christmas period and he was always very open with the Club, contacting me immediately and committing to Derbyshire.

“A coach of Mickey’s calibre will naturally attract attention; however, I am delighted by his continued dedication to his role, the group of players and the Club as a whole.” Arthur signed a contract extension to remain with Derbyshire until the end of the 2025 summer.

Arthur (54) held his first stint with the Pakistan team from 2016 to 2019 during which time he guided Pakistan to No.1 in Tests and T20Is, and also helped the side win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.