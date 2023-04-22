– John Thornton says China needs to utilise global English language communication channels

By Suelle Findlay-Williams in China

CHINA has undertaken a unique path to modernisation, underscoring common prosperity for all; cooperation, harmony and peace among people.

John Thornton, Co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, said the concept of Chinese modernisation is “very compelling,” and that China’s story is one of endurance and inspiration.

Thornton made those remarks during a panel discussion on “new developments of China, new opportunities for the world,” where he joined several other experts to highlight developments and opportunities in China. The forum was part of the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernisation and the World held in Shanghai on Friday.

According to Thornton, not enough positive stories are being told about China’s development around the world because the country does not utilise global English communication channels.

“The English language dominates the global communication channels. And once a narrative gets going in those channels, it’s almost impossible to turn it around,” he related.

Thornton said that, in general, China does not participate in those channels at all, and as a result, all the information about China comes from someone who is not Chinese.

“And guess what? The narrative is never accurate and never as positive as it should [be]. And that is simply unacceptable,” he related.

He added that the Chinese leadership must tell its modernisation story via the global English communication channels since the absence of the Chinese voice in these channels is damaging.

Thornton related: “The single most important thing that China can do in respect of Chinese modernisation or any other topic…is to figure out how to get the content communicated in a compelling way in the global communication channels, so that everybody hears the same message.”

Chinese globalisation, according to officials, offers solutions to many challenges facing human development. It creates a new form of human advancement and provides an important source of inspiration for the world, especially developing countries.

Officials have emphasised that China’s success in economic and social advancement proves that every country has the right and the ability to choose its path and hold its future firmly in hand.