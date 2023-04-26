Chinese President urges peaceful development as he meets with new envoys to China

(China daily) Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated on Monday China’s commitment to peaceful development, saying that the nation will create more opportunities for the world with its own development and work with other countries to jointly deal with global challenges.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with 70 new foreign ambassadors to China after he received credentials presented by them at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. He also met with Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation.

He welcomed the ambassadors and asked them to convey his good wishes to the leaders of their countries or organisations. He said that China is ready to deepen friendship and expand win-win co-operation with people from all countries based on equality and mutual benefit, and advance the steady development of bilateral ties.

Xi expressed his hope that the ambassadors will have a full and in-depth understanding of China and act as messengers of friendship and bridges of co-operation.

He talked about China’s momentous journey combating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, saying that the nation always puts people first and people’s lives foremost.

During the process, China obtained sincere assistance from many countries and their peoples. It also took real action to fully support the global pandemic response and work with various countries to practice the concept of a global community of health for all, Xi said.

China has kicked off a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and will advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through the Chinese path toward modernisation, the president said.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to pursuing a peaceful development path, adhering to the basic policy of opening-up and resolutely adopting the strategy of openness for mutual benefit and win-win results.

China stands ready to work with the international community to advance the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative, and advocate for the common values of humanity, Xi said.

It will work with countries from around the world to promote exchanges of people and build close people-to-people bonds, jointly cope with various global challenges and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

When the ambassadors arrived in the Great Hall of the People, they were saluted by honour guards and Xi took photos with them individually.