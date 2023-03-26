News Archives
Chinese Medical Brigade donates to mother of triplets
Obstetrics and Gynaecology consultant, Dr. Jiang Yuan (second from right) flanked by members of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade and officials from the Chinese-funded donor company with the supplies handed over to the mother of the triplets
DR. Jiang Yuan, a member of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade and Obstetrics and Gynecology consultant from Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital in China, recently performed a cesarean section on a triplet pregnancy at Georgetown Public Hospital. However, the family’s situation became more difficult to handle when it was discovered that the mother was unemployed and facing financial difficulties, with three babies to support.

Responding to the situation, the 18th Chinese medical Brigade contacted Shandong Dejian International E&T Cooperation (Guyana) Inc., a Chinese-funded company, to donate nutritional supplements, baby formula, diapers, clothes, and other items, which are worth GYD 300,000. The donation aims to help the family go through this challenging time.

Mr. Yang Xian, the General Manager of Shandong Dejian Branch in Guyana, expressed his hope to participate in more charity and social responsibility activities in Guyana. He said that the company has been paying much attention to the wellbeing and livelihood of the Guyanese people.

The 18th Chinese Medical Brigade has been providing medical assistance to the Guyanese people for 30 years. They have consistently supported disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in education and daily life. This charity donation highlights the unwavering dedication of the Chinese Medical Brigade in Guyana, which has been highly valued and praised by the government and people in Guyana.

The donation is part of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade’s celebration of its 30th anniversary of service to Guyanese.

Dr. Jiang Yuan’s successful cesarean section on a triplet pregnancy and the subsequent donation by Shandong Dejian International E&T Cooperation (Guyana) Inc. is a heartwarming example of the cooperation and generosity between China and Guyana in the medical and social welfare sectors.

 

Staff Reporter

