Skeletal remains suspected to be missing cop found 

– suspects tell police victim was lured, killed over affair with woman

DETECTIVES from the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit on Wednesday found the skeletal remains, suspected to be those of missing Police Constable Quincy Lewis, in a shallow grave at an area along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Lewis disappeared in 2020 after leaving his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home for work.

However, the case was cracked wide open after investigators arrested two individuals who allegedly identified a married couple as the prime suspects.

The couple allegedly lured Lewis to their home on the East Bank Demerara, where he was shot and killed. The couple then transported his body to the vicinity of the Splashmin’s Resort on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, where they dumped it.

This newspaper was informed that the couple has since fled the jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, after combing the Madewini Sandpit area, police found the remains. The investigators have taken samples for DNA testing.

Crime Chief Deputy Commissioner (ag), Wendell Blanhum said investigators had gathered evidence over the past several months.

“I wish to take this opportunity to commend the ranks of the Major Crimes Investigation Unit, who worked tirelessly along with the newly appointed head of the Cold Case Unit to achieve this breakthrough and offer closure to the family of the deceased. The Guyana Police Force will also use all legal avenues available to ensure that the other two suspects are extradited to Guyana to answer to the allegations in relation to the death,” the Crime Chief said.

Lewis, a serving member of the Guyana Police Force since 2015, was stationed at the Agricola Police Station, East Bank Demerara.

This newspaper reported that Lewis was last seen alive on the afternoon of June 19, 2020 when he left in his friend’s car, PTT 7541, to report for work.

His cousin, Revon Jordon, told this newspaper that he initially thought Lewis was in-line, seeing that he was a policeman, which was all part of the job.

However, a few days later, the owner of the car Lewis borrowed visited the family, looking for Lewis. The vehicle was not returned, and Lewis had yet to answer his cell phone.

Lewis’ relatives not only became worried, but they were suspicious and decided to call the Agricola Police Station when they found out that he never reported for duty.

On June 26, 2020, Lewis’ family filed a “missing person” report at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.

An investigation was duly launched, and a review of CCTV footage of various points on the Demerara Harbour Bridge showed that Lewis did cross it, presumably on his way to work.

A few months later, Lewis’ cell phone was found along Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, with the screen cracked.