1,400 graduate in WIIN vocational training programme

THE largest group of graduates, totalling 1400 under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training, recently received their certificates.

Over the course of two days, the women from Regions Three and Four were formally accredited. The majority of them had no formal qualifications prior to starting the programme and are now on their way to finding work or starting their own business.

These ladies and a handful of men completed training across nine courses, namely, Child Care, Care for the Elderly, Graphic Design, Patient Care, Garment Construction, Television and Video Production, Microsoft Office Suite, Home Management, and Administrative Assistance.

Child Care and Care for the Elderly each recorded over 300 graduates, while Patient Care and Graphic Design had over 200 graduates each.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, highlighted, “We have started the initiative of the Day and Night Care and Early Childhood centres. We are encouraging you to complete the levels three and four which will equip you with the knowledge and training on special needs children and early childhood. I am also encouraging you to start consortiums and groups and you can register that group to open your centres. All these centres need to be registered and licensed with the Childcare and Protection Agency. It is a good initiative, many parents are looking for safe environments to leave their children so we are encouraging solid training, good environments, safety and security for children and compliance.”

Minister Persaud reminded the prospective business owners that the WIIN in business clinic is available for start-ups, sustainability, and business plans.

One of the graduates, Monifa Abrams, noted, “This is my second year in Care for the Elderly programme. Care for the elderly is a passion and I try to do my best with this certificate to open my own care centre. I must thank the Ministry of Human Services and all the workers that helped us achieve this certificate and help other young women like me to move up in life.”

Shaliza Alberts, who completed the Graphics Design course, explained, “it was a good opportunity because I plan to open my own business. It has taught me a lot in the business I want to do so I will definitely be heading into the second phase. I want to thank the Minister and the Ministry of Human Services for this chance and I want to encourage women to go after their dreams with this programme.”

This year, WIIN is expected to train over 6,000 persons. Vulnerable individuals with no formal qualifications or means of achieving academic success, through vocational training, will be given the opportunity to get on the right path to earning.