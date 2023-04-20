News Archives
President Guard laid to rest
President Dr. Irfaan Ali comforts a relative of Police Corporal Avandel Kevin Narine, during the funeral service at the Memorial Garden's Funeral Home, Princes Street, Georgetown.
President Dr. Irfaan Ali comforts a relative of Police Corporal Avandel Kevin Narine, during the funeral service at the Memorial Garden's Funeral Home, Princes Street, Georgetown.

– President Ali, Cabinet Members attend funeral service

– President Ali, Cabinet Members attend funeral service

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and several members of his Cabinet, Wednesday morning, attended the funeral service for the late Police Corporal Avandel Kevin Narine.

Corporal Narine, who was attached to the President Guard (PG) service, died in a vehicular accident on Sunday morning along the East Bank Demerara public road.

Also in attendance were Deputy Police Commissioner ‘Operations’, Ravindradat Budhram; Head of the Presidential Guard (PG), Assistant Commissioner, Edgar Thomas; Commander Regional Division 4 ‘A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean; Force Welfare Officer, Woman Superintendent, Allison Moore, along with several other senior police officers.

