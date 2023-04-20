Press Association condemns ‘dastardly’ attack on reporter by PNC/APNU official

THE Guyana Press Association (GPA) has condemned the most “dastardly and pathetic expletive-laced” attack on Guyana Chronicle journalist, Tamica Garnett by Chief Scrutineer of the A Partnership for National Unity, Carol Joseph.

Joseph was contacted by the journalist on Wednesday, for a comment on which areas the party would be contesting for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs).

The journalist followed all common journalistic practices by first greeting the politician and providing an identity before proceeding to say what the purpose of the call was.

Joseph, however, interrupted the journalist and enquired again, “you from Guyana Chronicle?” to which the person responded, yes.

The APNU member then proceeded to say: “No darling. F*** Chronicle. Ayo don’t f***ing call my phone, yall are too biased. F*** you!”

“This attack on Ms. Garnett marks a new low in relations between the media and the political directorate in Guyana,” the Press Association said.

The GPA called on Aubrey Norton, who is the PNC/R Leader, Chairman of APNU and Guyana’s Opposition Leader, to publicly apologise to Ms. Garnett, and issue a commitment that his party would not subject members of the media to such acrimonious and indecent outbursts by any of his members.

“Failure to do so would certainly make him complicit at minimum,” the Press Association said.

It went on to state: “The GPA fully recognises the diverse ownership and influence in a number of media houses, but at the same time condemns any attack on media workers to execute their duties.”