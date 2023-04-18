Mega ‘Entrepreneurial Village, Arts Festival’ for Linden Town Week

–activities organised by Region 10 Youth Entrepreneur Association aims to empower, uplift and create opportunities

THE Region 10 Youth Entrepreneur Association (RYEA) officially launched its inaugural “Entrepreneurial Village and Arts Festival,” one of Linden Town Week’s highly anticipated events, on Thursday April 13, 2023 at the Regional Democratic Council, Region 10.

The mega Entrepreneurial Village and Arts Festival will be held from April 28 to April 30, 2023 at the Linden Technical Institute Ground and is expected to attract thousands of persons.

According to the President of the Region 10 Youth Entrepreneur Association, Vanessa Moore, the aim of the event is to create an avenue to provide exposure for entrepreneurs, in, but not limited to, Region 10, relative to investment, networking, marketing and empowerment.

She highlighted that the event also seeks to provide a space for “family and clean fun” during the Linden Town Week festivities.

Moore related that the ‘Entrepreneurial Village and Arts Festival’ will comprise five “villages,” namely, Arts and Fashion, STEM and Robotics, Agriculture and Agro-processing, Tourism, and the Culinary Village.

The villages will feature entrepreneurs and organisations that will be exhibiting and offering their products and services to the thousands of persons who are expected to attend the three-day event.

Moore said: “Apart from those five villages, there will be side attractions such as the Kids Fest which will contain trampolines, cartoon characters, and games, among others; a cocktail bar, a fashion show, farmers market day and the street food festival.”

Over 100 exhibits will be participating in the event ranging from governmental organisations, small businesses, mega companies, farmers and agro processors. Registration for booths will be open until April 21, 2023.

“Registration for booths are open and we have attractive booth packages for interested budding and established entrepreneurs and businesses. Our three-day package includes table, chair, tent, electricity and free advertising for only $15,000 for small businesses,” Moore said.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond and other government ministers and members of the diplomatic corps will attend the opening ceremony slated for Friday, April 28.