Scores of persons rally behind PPP/C in Linden, Soesdyke

–APNU says unfazed by massive crowds in traditional strongholds

SIGNS of changing times were evident on Monday when scores of persons decked in their red tee-shirts took to the streets of Linden to march alongside People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) representatives, who submitted their list of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s office for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

In a massive show of support, PPP/C supporters dominated the roadways while sporting the party’s paraphernalia, and chanting and blowing horns as they outnumbered the opposing parties’ supporters.

Leading the PPP/C’s contingent was Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, who said that “the proof” is in the numbers.

“We have more than 300 people out here supporting, so that shows, number one, that these candidates that are being put forward are authentic candidates that find support from their various communities,” the minister said.

By the show of supporters, backers and candidates, the PPP/C, he said, is optimistic that it will gain ground in the ‘mining town’, which has been historically dominated by the opposing party, the People’s National Congress PNC/A Partnership for National Unity (PNC/APNU).

“We said it very clearly, we are taking over Linden, New Amsterdam, Georgetown and Bartica, traditional strongholds of the PNC,” Minister Edghill said.

Meanwhile, Opposition Parliamentarian and Linden resident, Jermaine Figueira said the APNU’s candidates remain unfazed, and are not intimidated by large crowds.

“The PNC is here, very confident that we will maintain the majority of both the municipality and NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council). The noise in the market don’t determine the sale,” Figueira said.

With a list of senior and young candidates, Figueira is confident that Linden will remain a stronghold for the PNC.

“We have a mix of senior representatives in PNC, along with some very intelligent and talented young people. We are confident that we will win; Linden will remain a bedrock of support for the PNC,” he said.

However, Darren Henry, a PPP/C candidate who is vying for a seat in the Linden Town Council, said the people of Linden have been longing for a change.

While somewhat new to politics, Henry believes he can change the township’s historical political landscape.

In the hope of building community awareness, as it relates to local government procedures, Henry intends to lead several campaigns to interact with the youths in and around Linden.

“In my judgment, I think there should be a little bit more awareness about Local Government Elections. I hope a wider cross-section of the community will be coming out. If you have an area where there are 100 people, and only ten people are coming out, then you don’t have a good sampling or turning out, and I want to build that awareness,” the aspiring politician said.

Meanwhile, along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, several PPP/C and APNU supporters also showed up in their numbers, rallying behind the candidates of their respective communities.

Chairman of the APNU Yarrowkabra group, Derrick Boyce, who led a small contingent of supporters, said that while the group is small in number, they intend to work to further advance their community.

Their numbers, similar to that of Linden, paled in comparison to the crowd drawn by the PPP/C.