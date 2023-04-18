PPP/C dominates Region Two on Nomination Day

–after supporters, representatives commence mobilization before sunrise

THE atmosphere was calm in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region as supporters of the political parties and groups gathered at locations close to the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to submit their lists of candidates for GECOM upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

Before Nomination Day the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) put all systems in place within the region for the smooth conduct of Nomination Day.

As the clock ticked past 10:00 hours, political parties, voluntary groups, and individual candidates contesting the LGE 2023 gathered in front of the municipality and NDCs to submit their lists.

The Pomeroon-Supenaam Region has seven Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and one municipality. The names are Good Hope/Pomona.

Annandale/Riverstown, Aberdeen Zorg-en-Vlygt, the Municipality of Anna Regina, Evergreen Paradise, Charity Ursara, Nile Cozier and Moruka Providence in the Pomeroon River.

A drive around the coast revealed that party supporters from the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) were seen holding spots as early as 06:00 hours around the NDC areas. It was also evident that they all had marches leading to the NDC areas.

At Annandale Riverstown NDC, the list for the PPP/C was submitted by Charran Sarabjeet and Parmanand Singh. This group of supporters had tassa drumming and persons holding the flags in support.

At Aberdeen Zorg-en-Vlught, Javshree Persaud was one of the people who submitted the list for PPP/C. She said she was happy to participate in the process and could not wait to cast her vote.

At Charity/Ursara NDC, many youths gathered to submit the list for the PPP party. At Charity, the United Party went as a group along with the APNU party.

At Anna Regina, within the township also, many persons gathered to witness the submission of the list.

It was observed that the other parties and groups that submitted did not have a large group supporting them. The PPP/C party supporters outnumbered the others in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region. The process was calm in the Region.