WE LIFT 3 surpasses expectations

By Faith Greene

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has this year outdone itself, by creating an exhibition where over 200 women have been able to come out and showcase their businesses.

The two-day exhibition, held at the MovieTowne parking lot, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, was packed with women-owned businesses at every turn.

Present at the second and final day of the event was Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who said that the exhibition has surpassed expectations, not only because of the number of people but because of the quality of the products on display.

She commended the businesswomen for their excellent work as she aims to push them in the right direction, “Not only into entrepreneurship, but looking at the markets, looking at packaging, looking at all of the things that will lead them to an established successful business.”

According to Minister Persaud, women have travelled from many different regions to participate in the exhibition.

“Today, I discovered that somebody from Region One is here. So, when you are thinking that it’s maybe just the coastal region, it’s really not. It’s good to see that. One of the ladies came up to me and said that what she liked about the vibe here is that it’s so supportive. Women are networking, women are supporting each other, and people are just amazed at what they are finding here.

“I don’t think people realise how many products there were, being produced by women in Guyana. And a lot of these women transition to, and will transition to the WIIN App that the ministry has done. And this gives them a free advertising platform.”

Minister Persaud is amazed at the huge turnout this year, noting that maybe bigger space will be needed next year.

Meanwhile, also speaking with the Guyana Chronicle were a few business owners who participated in the event for the first time.

A representative from the Nanny Care agency eagerly explained that the company provides nannies and other professionals to come to your home. She said the nannies are all trained in first aid and they also have child care training.

They also provide parttime nannies for those who may need a nanny from two to even 24 hours.

“So, we have a handful right now but it’s a blessing. Its honestly a blessing to come out into the open for the first time.”

Nekita, owner of Chic Ever After, also shared that her experience has been wonderful. Nekita said she was able to meet other women in business and has learned a lot as a business owner.

“It’s a transitional experience. We learned about each other’s business and that has given me so much insight as a business owner. I really love the experience and I’m thankful for that.”

The owner of ‘The Handmade by Hema’ shared that the company specialises in handmade crafts.

“So, I made handmade cards, bookmarks, paper flowers, et cetera. They’re all customised. So, if you have any special moment that you’d like to capture in a card. It’s always safe with a card.”

Natasha Azeez, founder of Customised Creations, shared that her products are all customised. Azeez explained that customers can have anything they want on their items, from names, to pictures for any occasion. She added that they also provide branding services as well as signage.

“Business cards, flyers, everything. As long as you can dream of it, we help you to make it a reality, as our tagline says.”

The ‘WE LIFT 3’ exhibition is the biggest women’s business expo in Guyana, and the number of women participating has increased tremendously over the past three years.