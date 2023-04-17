–GECOM foresees no major hiccups today

–staff in place to ensure process goes smoothly

ALL employees of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are ‘set and ready’ to perform their duties as members of the country’s largest political parties and other political players prepare to submit their respective lists of candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs).

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, said that 80 offices have been established for GECOM officers countrywide.

“Staff are all set and ready for the offices to be opened on time to receive the lists of candidates from 10:00hrs. All the administrative sets and procedures that have to be done, the staff are fully knowledgeable and are prepared to execute their functions to the best of their professionalism.”

With confidence in the staff, Ward does not anticipate any major hiccups.

“From where we sit, we anticipate a smooth day across the country. I don’t anticipate any hiccups at this point,” the Public Relations Officer said.

On Nomination Day, political parties, voluntary groups and individual candidates contesting the elections, will be required to submit their lists of candidates to the office of the returning officer in their respective local authority areas in which they wish to contest.

In a previous report, Ward had said that there will be a series of statutory procedures that will follow after Nomination Day, including the examination of the lists of candidates to ensure that they all meet the set criteria according to the law.

During this period persons will be given a timeframe to correct any defects that their lists might have and resubmit them to the office of the returning officer.

PARADES AND CAMPAIGN

Meanwhile, several political parties have signalled for supporters to join them in parades across several local authority areas as they march to submit their lists and launch their respective campaigns.

During an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle, Zaman Shaw, the Vice-Chairman from Better Hope, East Coast of Demerara Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), disclosed that plans are in place for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to host a parade for its Better Hope – La Bonne Intention (LBI) constituents.

The candidates in this area will also launch their campaigns to advocate for their communities.

“We are very ready, everything is in place, we have a list that is prepared [and] candidates are ready. We have a parade that will start at 09:00hrs and we will go to the RO’s [returning officer’s] office after which we will have a debriefing session.”

JUNE 12

In February, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall wrote to GECOM Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, appointing June 12, 2023 as the date for conduct of the polls.

The date was chosen based on the work plan that was submitted by GECOM to the minister.

Guyanese have been anticipating the hosting of LGEs for some time now. It is at the LGEs that Guyanese are given the opportunity to vote for the councillors that will constitute their Local Authority Areas (LAAs). Guyana has 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities, inclusive of Georgetown.

LGEs were legally due in 2021, and the funds were budgeted to facilitate this; however, several issues facing GECOM at the time prevented the holding of the elections, including the non-appointment of a Chief Election Officer (CEO).

The LGEs could not be held in the absence of a CEO, a position which was later filled by Vishnu Persaud in December 2021.

With the appointment of a CEO, preparation for the conduct of LGEs had commenced in 2022, and last October, the GECOM Chair wrote Minister Dharamlall, naming March 13 as the earliest date for the holding of LGEs. The minister subsequently appointed this date for LGEs, with Nomination Day set for December 12, 2022.

This decision was, however, postponed after GECOM ratified a proposal submitted by Persaud for the hosting of another round of “claims and objections” for a new Register of Voters to be produced.

As part of the government’s commitment, some $2.9 billion has been allocated to GECOM for preparatory works to ensure the successful planning and execution of the elections.

The local government system is an essential part of the country’s governance framework. The election is contested by political parties, voluntary groups, and individuals who are desirous of winning seats on the councils of the NDC and municipalities.