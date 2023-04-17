News Archives
Speeding Presidential Guard dies in accident, another seriously injured
Dead: Presidential Guard, Avandel Kevin Narine
A 24-year-old Presidential Guard died in an accident on Sunday morning when he lost control and crashed into an electrical pole before ending up in a nearby trench at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Avandel Kevin Narine, a Police Corporal stationed at President Guard (PG) and attached to Castellani House, who was driving a silver-grey Landcruiser Jeep, owned by Anter Narine of Alma Avenue, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Three other persons were inside the vehicle at the time; they have been identified as Arvin Enouch, a 24-year-old from Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Marcia Dundas, a 23-year-old from Old Road, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara and Cassie Atkinson, a 22-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown.

Police Headquarters reported that the Landcruiser was speeding south along the eastern side of the public road when the driver overtook several vehicles; he lost control and collided with a lamppost situated on the western side of the road, and the vehicle ended up in a trench on the western side of the road.

The Landcruiser Jeep following the accident

“As a result of the collision, the vehicle received extensive damage and the driver had to be taken out of the vehicle by the Police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition, along with the other occupants and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara,” the Police press release noted.

Corporal Narine was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Atkinson was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further treatment; the two other occupants were discharged.

Corporal Narine’s body was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage.

Following the fatal accident, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.) Calvin Brutus; Head of the Presidential Guard, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas, and the Force’s Welfare Officer, Allison Moore, visited Narine’s grieving family to express their condolences.

 

Staff Reporter

