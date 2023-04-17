Milk parlours to be constructed in Regions 4, 5 & 6

THE Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has opened bids for the construction of three milk parlours in Regions Four, Five and Six.

According to an Invitation For Bids (IFB) issued by GLDA and published by several print and online media platforms, reputable contractors are being sought for construction of these facilities in the communities of Mon Repos, Mahaicony and Tarlogie.

Bids for the project are to be submitted no later than May 4, 2023 at the Ministerial Tender Board located at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Regent Street office.

A pre-bidding exercise will be held on April 26 at the Guyana Livestock Development Authority’s office, Mon Repos.

No estimated cost for the project has yet been released; however, some $33.2 billion was allocated to the ministry for the roll out of its 2023 work programme.

In his budget presentation to the National Assembly in February, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, had said much focus will be placed on advancing the country’s livestock industries.

The Finance Minister said: “[The] Livestock sector is vital to government’s plans for enhanced food security, sustainable economic growth, and enhanced farm incomes. With high and growing demand for animal-sourced food products both locally and internationally, the livestock sector is poised for further expansion, which can simultaneously bring economic value to underutilised pasture lands, while creating further avenues for investment, employment and bolster farm household incomes.”

To this end, Dr Singh said the government will continue to support the industry by undertaking investments to help improve the quality of milk and milk products through better sanitation and hygiene practices, improve mutton variety and production, establish a bio-secured small ruminant breeding facility and invest in a broiler breeder facility which will reduce dependency on importation of hatching eggs.