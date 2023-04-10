Norton leaves without addressing Bartica Regatta opening ceremony

REPORTEDLY dissatisfied with the response from the crowd and the order of the programme for the opening ceremony of the Bartica Regatta on Sunday, Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton left abruptly despite being in a region traditionally controlled by his party.

Norton watched on as the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and other officials received a resounding welcome from residents of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Norton attempted to have the programme adjusted so he could address the audience ahead of the Prime Minister and other officials, but his efforts proved futile.

When contacted, Chairman of Region Seven, Kenneth Williams, said the PNC/R leader informed the organisers that he had to “leave early.”

There are already increasing reports that the PNC/R is losing support in its traditional stronghold areas, and persons are gravitating towards the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), which is implementing policies and programmes that target all Guyanese regardless of their race, age, and political affiliation.

The PNC/R is also facing criticisms for not having its “house in order,” with growing tension and conflicts among members. Noteworthy was the absence of PNC/R’s “heavyweight” Dawn Hastings-Williams at the Bartica Regatta in her region of birth. Hastings is also the General Secretary of the PNC/R, and recently, she and her driver were prevented from entering the party’s Congress Place Headquarters in Sophia.

Norton was instead accompanied by Mervyn Williams who has been speaking out on behalf of Norton and the party.