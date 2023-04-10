News Archives
12-year-old hospitalised after struck down by car
The car involved in the accident
A 12-year-old girl is at the Suddie Hospital nursing injuries after she was struck down by a car (PAC 3473) on Sunday afternoon, on the Golden Fleece public road, Essequibo Coast.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the accident occurred around 13:00hours.

The child’s mother, Melisa Mohamed, told this newspaper that she received a telephone call from the hospital around 13:05 hours informing her that her daughter was at the hospital.

“I am worried; my daughter keep saying her head hurting; the impact went to her head,” the distraught mother said.

The child had just left church when the accident occurred. The car driver is in Police custody.

Staff Reporter

