Hinds, Burke should contest election to see if they truly represent Guyanese – Nascimento

WELL-KNOWN Communications Consultant Kit Nascimento has come out to condemn a public attack against him by agents of the political opposition.

In a video statement, Nascimento begged the question, again, how it was that Working People’s Alliance (WPA) leader, Tacuma Ogunseye, could be so free to make the statements he did in Buxton at a public meeting which threatened to implicate Guyana’s security forces.

Nascimento said Ogunseye’s party was part of the David Granger-led government which threatened Guyana’s democracy in 2020 during a five-month stalemate.

“The entire democratic world and every Guyanese committed to democracy… ensured that the APNU/AFC/WPA coup attempt failed and that they duly elected government of the People’s Progressive Party took office,” Nascimento said.

Turning attention to Burke and David Hinds who both live in the United States, the veteran communications expert accused the men of continuing to push an agenda which is not good for preserving unity in Guyana.

He said Burke displays ignorance by describing him as a descendant of white planters. Nascimento said his ancestors were indentured labourers from Madeira.

Nascimento called on both Hinds and Burke to return to Guyana, give up their American citizenship, contest an election and see how many Guyanese will follow them.