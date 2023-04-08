News Archives
NCN’s CEO, Chronicle writer among stalwart Guyanese creatives awarded
Lifetime achievement awardee, Neaz Subhan (left) receives the award from Mr Wazim Khan
VETERAN of Guyana’s theatre scene, Neaz Subhan was among a number of distinguished Guyanese who were honoured on Thursday for their monumental contributions to the creative arts at the Theatre Guild’s Creative Spirit Awards held at the theatre’s Kingston, Georgetown home.

Subhan, Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the National Communications Network, copped the Lifetime Achievement Icon of the Arts Award for his writing, acting, directing, and promotion of plays, films and television.

“It’s great and humbling when your contributions are recognised,” Subhan said in an interview with NCN.

Veteran creative journalist and Guyana Chronicle contributing writer, Francis Quamina Farrier was also among those honoured at Thursday’s ceremony. FQF copped the Icon of the Arts Award for longest Running Arts and Cultural Journalism, and for being amongst the oldest members of Guyana’s theatre guild.

Other notable stalwarts include Vic Insanally awarded for marketing and promotion of the creative spirit, Ian McDonald for legendary contributions to the Arts, Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones & Maria Benschop for longest running Slapstick show and for introducing many new artists in theatre, and Kenrick Cheeks for outstanding performance and contribution to the preservation of dance.

Sean Thompson, Mark Kazim, and Ron Orlando Reynolds (Kunchi Tv.) received the Henry Rodney Award for Comedy for breakout artist across social media, media and stage during the COVID pandemic.

Kimberly Fernandes, Nizam Bacchus, Mark Luke-Edwards, Paul Budnah, Joshua Macey, Sonia Yarde were also among the talented group of awardees.

Lifetime service awards also went to Dem 3 (Ken Krosbie, Henry Muttoo, and Marc Matthews), Mighty Chief, Aileen Hintzen, Rajesh Dubraj, and the Woodside Choirs International MS.

