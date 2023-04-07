President Ali confident of favourable outcome in border case

-says Guyana remains committed to peaceful resolution

IN wake of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s rejection of Venezuela’s preliminary objection in the border case, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has expressed confidence that the court will confirm the land boundary between the two countries in Guyana’s favour.

President Ali made a statement to the nation on Thursday shortly after the court ruled against Venezuela.

“The court rejected Venezuela’s objection and upheld its jurisdiction to decide the case by a vote of 14 to 1. This means the court will now proceed to decide a dispute between the two states on the merits and ultimately issue a final and binding determination on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award…” the President said in his statement which was broadcasted live on the Office of the President Facebook page.

He said the Award fixed the land boundary between Venezuela and the then British Guiana.

Venezuela, and the United Kingdom recognised the validity of that Arbitral Award thus resulting in an international boundary being in place for more than 60 years.

According to President Ali, Guyana also recognised the Award and boundary upon attaining independence in 1966.

“But Venezuela had changed its position and began claiming more than two-thirds of Guyana’s territory west of the Essequibo River. This is the second time the international court has rejected jurisdictional objections raised by Venezuela,” he pointed out.

President Ali explained that in December 2020, the court overruled Venezuela’s objection by a vote of 12 to 4.

However, in June 2022, Venezuela raised a new objection. Oral hearings were held in November 2022, during which both parties appeared and presented their arguments before the court.

He stressed that Thursday’s ruling disposes of that objection and will require Venezuela to submit its written pleadings on the merits of the case, that is, the validity of the Arbitral Award and the international boundary that it established.

“Guyana remains confident that its long-standing international boundary with Venezuela will be confirmed by the court. Guyana has always been fully committed to the peaceful resolution of the dispute with its neighbour and sister republic in accordance with international law.

“That is why, after attempting unsuccessfully to achieve a diplomatic settlement through talks mediated by the United Nations Secretary-General over more than two decades, Guyana brought the matter to the International Court of Justice for a final and binding determination. All Member States of the United Nations, including Guyana and Venezuela, are obligated under the United Nations Charter to comply with the court’s binding judgments,” President Ali added.