USA Tri Guyana tour

Americans beat GCC for fourth win in a row

HOSTED by the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), the visiting USA Tri State U-19 team won their fourth consecutive game on their Guyana tour when they beat a strong GCC U-21 side by three wickets in an exciting last ball finish Tuesday at Bourda.

In a game reduced to 37 overs due to a slow over rate by the tourists, West Indies U-19 player Mavindra Dindyal scored a commanding 82 from 69 balls with seven fours and three sixes but no other batter reached 20 as GCC reached 190-8 in 37 overs.

Surya Thurnmella took 3-22 and Siddant Rai 3-27 for the USA Tri State who replied with 194-7 in 36.5.

Utkarsh Srivastava scored 58 from 64 balls with six fours and Prannav Chattipalayam made 48 from 47 balls, with five fours and a six as they both continued their good form on Guyana soil.

Krisna Singh had 2-36 for the home team.

Yesterday, the visitors had a rest day while the series continues today with a day/night game under lights at the DCC ground. (Sean Devers)