More gear for cricketing project in Guyana

Parmanand Dhaniram aka Rudy of Florida, USA is on board with the ‘Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ project.

The project, which is being co-ordinated through a joint initiative of Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA, saw Dhaniram contribute one pair of batting pads and one pair of batting gloves.

The presentation was done recently during the Orlando Cup, 2023.

He said that he is happy to give back to young cricketers in Guyana, his country of birth.

Beharry, in response, thanked him for his kind gesture.

The team has received so far: Thirteen coloured cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty pairs of batting pads, thirty-one cricket bats, twenty-eight pairs of batting gloves, twenty-one thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets. $330,000 in cash was raised as well. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket-keeper/batsman.

To date, fifty-two young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted from the donations, which include three junior gear bag, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty-one bats, two boxes, four helmets, nineteen pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pad, one bat rubber and nineteen pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefitted from two used bats.

Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails.

The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefitted, along with the Town of Lethem.

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana.

Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.