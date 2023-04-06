Everest beat ACS by 47 runs

By Sean Devers

IN sweltering heat under blue skies at the Everest ground yesterday, the home side handed the visiting American Cricket Society their first defeat when they won by 47 runs.

Led by 32 from 36 balls with six fours from Test batter, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, a quick fire 31 from 16 balls with four sixes from Junior Sinclair, Everest made 184 in 29.5 overs.

A pugnacious 38 from 19 balls three fours and two sixes from Richie Looknauth and 23 from opener Chanderpaul Hemraj, also assisted in the total.

Off-spinner Keon Lake had 5-32 and got support from Karan Ganesh, who had had 3-31 for ACS.

ACS, in reply, could only manage 137 despite 32 from Kevin Boodie.

Sinclair returned with the ball to take 4-28, with 3-13 from fast bowler Clinton Pestano.

Asked to bat on a good track and fast outfield with a strong breeze blowing across the ground, Chanderpaul and Hemraj added 43 before Ganesh removed Guyana’s newest Test player.

Hemraj and former Test opener, Rajendra Chandrika (10) steadied things before left arm spinner Treston Carmichael dismissed Hemraj, whose 23 included a four and two sixes.

Ganesh quickly sent back Chandrika and had Matthew Nandu stumped for 15 as two wickets fell in the space of four runs to leave the Camp Road team on 86-4.

Akshaya Persaud (4) and Ushardeva Balgobin (1) were removed by Lake as Everest slipped to 119-6 while Lake struck again when he removed Pestano (2) and Sinclair, who blasted four straight sixes to leave Everest on 127-8.

Looknauth began the 28th over with a six and four in an over from Lake which cost 17. However, Lake had the last laugh when he removed Looknauth at 184-9 before Keon Joseph (0) was run out leaving Nial Smith unbeaten on 19 with two sixes.