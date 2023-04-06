Sabor Restaurant & Catering sponsors Guyana Junior women’s hockey team

Sabor Restaurant & Catering has thrown its support behind the Guyana Under-21 women’s hockey team.

The support comes as the team prepares to make its first ever international appearance, which is at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships scheduled for 10 – 18 April, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Sabor is a young and very trending food outfit making a splash in the local food market.

The Guyana team features six players with prior international experience in captain and sweeper, Makeda Harding; defender Kirsten Gomes; midfielders Madison Fernandes, Clayza Bobb Sarah Klautky, and striker Abosaide Cadogan.

The rest of the team features a diverse group with ages ranging from 20 down to Makaylah Poole at just 13 years of age. While the team intends to do its best to represent Guyana well, the youthful age of many players make it a perfect developmental squad for future international competitions as they gather experience.

Proprietor of Sabor, Mr Janiel Lee, indicated that the company was excited to be able to contribute to the wellbeing and betterment of young Guyanese. He indicated that there are often not enough opportunities especially for your girls to participate in sport and compete internationally.

The team travels out to Barbados on Friday 7th April and will face Canada in their opening match on Tuesday 12th April after a few training sessions on the artificial hockey pitch in Barbados.