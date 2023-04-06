Bartica Easter Regatta 2023 – ‘We Outside’

ANSA McAL Trading/Guyana Breweries Inc. make significant contribution

ANSA McAL Trading and one of its sister companies, Guyana Breweries Inc., have made a substantial contribution towards the event which is being held under the theme, ‘We Outside’

Easter Regatta Committee Chairman, Kenneth Williams, who also holds the Chairmanship of Region #7, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, expressed delight at the two companies coming on board to add to the expected excitement of the event that will be catering to thousands of Guyanese.

Williams, who received the sponsorship cheque from Branch Manager, Mr. Akeem Prowell, said that it is always important for the leading companies in the community to be identified with events of this magnitude.

“Ansa McAL has been a very good partner of this event over the years and has shown a real commitment to ensuring the satisfaction of its customers here when it opened a Branch here back in 2018. We here in Bartica are very appreciative of the backing from your two companies towards Regatta which has seen multiple sporting events as well as social activities.”

Softball cricket, football, grass track (April 8), cycling, and this Sunday’s marquee powerboat racing, set for the Golden Beach Circuit, are among the sports events.

Mr. Prowell, in response, noted that ANSA McAL Trading and Guyana Breweries Inc. is just happy to be continuing their long-term support of the event and the people of Bartica.

“We have been on board for many years and will continue to lend support towards this event that is the biggest in the community and is looked forward to by thousands of Guyanese here and in the Diaspora. We would like to congratulate the Bartica Easter Regatta organising committee for ensuring that the event is maintained as it also creates great opportunities for all and sundry to earn and contribute.”