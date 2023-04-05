Housing employee dismissed over illegal land sales

– Minister Croal, team caution public against falling prey to scams

AS the government continues its aggressive housing drive, it has been ‘uncovered’ that individuals were falling prey and becoming involved in fraudulent land sales.

That was revealed, on Tuesday, by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, at the first ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive for 2023, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

He stated that he was addressing the matter publicly because the Ministry had received numerous complaints.

The minister also disclosed that a housing employee was dismissed last month on similar grounds.

He further labelled offenders as “unscrupulous” for trying to “sell dreams” and take advantage of others.

“But we want to make it very clear, it is only the Ministry (that’s Brickdam), the regional offices, or when we have special exercises like today where payments are done,” he warned.

The Minister’s warning serves as a timely reminder for the public to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to such schemes.

In addition, he urged the populace to be wary and work with the Ministry and the police to penalise offenders.