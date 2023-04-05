News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Public Works Ministry warns against encumbering roadways, reserves
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Some of the vehicles and trailers that are encumbering the Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue roadways
Some of the vehicles and trailers that are encumbering the Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue roadways

THE Ministry of Public Works has reiterated that it is an offence, under the Road Act of the Laws of Guyana, Chapter 51:01, to encumber roadways and road reserves.

“We have observed that main roadways along the East Bank, East Coast, West Bank and West Coast Demerara Public Roads, as well as the Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue roadways, are increasingly encumbered by equipment, trucks and trailers such as those shown below that were observed along Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue,” the Public Works Ministry said.

This, the ministry related, is an unsafe practice due to the risk of accidents and injuries to road users and must be discontinued.

“The Ministry of Public Works hereby states that all such encumbrances on roadways and road reserves must be removed with immediate effect. Failure to comply will result in the ministry utilising all appropriate measures to have those encumbrances removed and charges administered in accordance with Chapter 51:01 of the Road Act of the Laws of Guyana,” the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.