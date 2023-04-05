House lot allottees express joy, relief at ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive

HUNDREDS of people flocked to the ‘Dream Realised’ Housing drive’s first activity for 2023. Many applicants expressed joy after receiving the phone call to visit the housing drive held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The Guyana Chronicle spoke to a few attendees who received their house lots on Tuesday.

Mother of two, Shabiki Innis, in an invited comment, shared with this publication that she felt relieved since she had applied since 2015.

“I’m happy because I’m a parent and also being somebody who’s a career person and working hard, it’s good to achieve your own home”, she stated.

Thirty-year-old Gabriel Gilkes, who applied for a house lot in 2013, asserted that he could not contain his happiness because he had endured such a long wait.

“I’m happy, especially as a person with a disability… this is my chance to gain some sort of financial independence”, he affirmed.

Bibi Mohabir, who came with her husband and two children, informed this publication that she had applied in 2010.

“I have been waiting so long. It was stressful,” she noted.

She further stated that she felt relieved and surprised when she got the phone call to visit the housing drive.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, in congratulating the allottees during his feature address stated that “owning your own home… is a personal achievement that all strive for.”

According to the Minister, the initiative will help the Ministry reach its goal of allocating 10,000 houselots by 2023.

He also highlighted that it was another illustration of how the current administration was keeping to its promise to offer affordable housing options.