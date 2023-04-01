GOA supports GASA team to Curacao

THE new executive committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) on Thursday handed over support to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).

At the first-convened council meeting with all constituent members, newly elected Secretary-General, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, reported that the Executive Committee has thus far engaged every single association member by way of individual letters which have been duly received and in months to come, will be engaging every association.

Newly elected President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe, addressed the meeting and apprised them of decisions taken because of reasons of expediency to address some requests and correspondence which have been directed to the GOA.

As such, support was provided to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s team of eight (8) athletes and two (2) officials travelling to the 2023 Carifta Games in Curacao. They will be departing Guyana today and returning on April 12th, 2023.

The GOA’s vice-president, Ms. Cristy Campbell, handed over sponsorship cheque to Mr. Dwayne Scott, President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association and wished the team departing much success and that “we look forward to their Report afterwards.”

In Photo below: Vice-President Cristy Campbell at centre hands over sponsorship cheque to Dwayne Scott flanked by Executive Members of the Guyana Olympic Association. From left to right: Mr. Michael Singh, Ms. Emily Ramdhani, Mr. Godfrey Munroe, Mr. Dwayne Scott, Ms. Cristy Campbell, Mr. Philip Fernandes, Ms. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Mr. Steve Ninvalle.