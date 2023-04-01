News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GOA supports GASA team to Curacao
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GOA’s Vice-President, Ms. Cristy Campbell, hands over sponsorship to Mr. Dwayne Scott, President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association for the GASA Carifta Team 2023
GOA’s Vice-President, Ms. Cristy Campbell, hands over sponsorship to Mr. Dwayne Scott, President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association for the GASA Carifta Team 2023

THE new executive committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) on Thursday handed over support to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).

At the first-convened council meeting with all constituent members, newly elected Secretary-General, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, reported that the Executive Committee has thus far engaged every single association member by way of individual letters which have been duly received and in months to come, will be engaging every association.

Newly elected President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe, addressed the meeting and apprised them of decisions taken because of reasons of expediency to address some requests and correspondence which have been directed to the GOA.

As such, support was provided to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s team of eight (8) athletes and two (2) officials travelling to the 2023 Carifta Games in Curacao. They will be departing Guyana today and returning on April 12th, 2023.

The GOA’s vice-president, Ms. Cristy Campbell, handed over sponsorship cheque to Mr. Dwayne Scott, President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association and wished the team departing much success and that “we look forward to their Report afterwards.”

In Photo below: Vice-President Cristy Campbell at centre hands over sponsorship cheque to Dwayne Scott flanked by Executive Members of the Guyana Olympic Association. From left to right: Mr. Michael Singh, Ms. Emily Ramdhani, Mr. Godfrey Munroe, Mr. Dwayne Scott, Ms. Cristy Campbell, Mr. Philip Fernandes, Ms. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Mr. Steve Ninvalle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.