Permaul, Savory’s fifties push game into final day

By Sean Devers

THE Leewards Scorpions need 62 more runs to beat Guyana Harpy Eagles but for the home side to lift the trophy, they will hope that the Windwards Hurricanes don’t beat Barbados in their final round game in Trinidad.

When play ended on the third day of the West Indies Championships yesterday at Providence, the Leewards, set 143 to win, were 81-1 with Kieron Powell unbeaten on 47 from 84 balls with five fours and Keacy Carty on 17 with three boundaries.

Larry Adams (12) added 46 with Powell before he was bowled by Kevin Sinclair.

Guyana, in the second innings, reached 267 with Veerasammy Permaul making 65 from 97 balls and 128 minutes with nine boundaries which included a six and shared in 76-run sixth wicket stand with Kemol Savory who was left stranded on 66 from 157 balls, 209 minutes with five fours and a six.

Kevlon Anderson and Sinclair contributed 31 each as Rakeem Cornwall, who was forced to leave the field due to a back injury, took 4-58 to add to his 4-27 in the first innings. Fast bowler Jeramiah Louis had 3-66 while Kavima Gore took 2-4.

Guyana resumed on 48-1 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (20) Kevlon Anderson (31) added just two runs before Cornwall trapped Chanderpaul lbw at 50-2

The 30-year-old Cornwall had Anderson caught behind attempting an ill-advised reverse sweep at 68-3 before Leon Johnson, in his last innings at this level, played no shot to an arm ball from Cornwall and was bowled for nine at 93-4.

The 36-year-old Johnson, who scored an unbeaten 150 against Jamaica in the last round; his seventh ton in his 20-year First-Class career, was given a ‘bat arch’ to walk under as he left the ground, by his team mates, in honour of his long and committed service to Guyana’s cricket since making his debut as a 16-year-old.

With the skipper’s demise, the handful of fans in the stand saw Cornwall, the 6ft 5in off-spinner remove Tevin Imlach (1) at 99-5.

Sinclair joined Savory and, with Sinclair looking very positive and Savory batting carefully, the pair steadied the ship before Savory, on 35 and the score on 132-5, retired with cramps.

Permaul joined Sinclair in sweltering heat on a fast outfield and both batters counter-attacked the bowlers.

Sinclair deposited Cornwall for a six over long-off to post the 100 in 31.2 overs while Permaul was willing to use his feet to the burly Cornwall and hooked Louis for four when he bowled short.

Sinclair drove Cornwall down the ground for four to the sound of Congo drums being played by the two spectators in the Orange stand.

Both batters’ confidence grew as their innings progressed and the pressure was eased when Cornwall left the field.

Guyana, on the verge of their 13th First-Class title since Rohan Kanhai led them to the first in 1973, were 158-5 at Lunch with a lead of 33 runs.

After the interval, Archibald got rid of Sinclair at 160-6.

Permaul reached his fourth First-Class fifty as Savory returned, but fell to Louis at 236 while Adams edged a catch to the ‘keeper’ before he had scored as Louis struck two balls later, to leave the hosts on 236-8

Savory, who scored 44 and an unbeaten 101 in the third round against the host in Trinidad but has not passed 25 in any of the other game, soon reached his second 50-plus score in his well-calculated innings.

At tea, Guyana, who, under Johnson’s captaincy had won five consecutive titles, were 249-8.

After the break, Kavima Gorg had Shamar Joseph lbw for 12 and bowled Nial Smith, first ball leaving the 26-year-old Savory stranded on 66.

Today is the fourth and final day and play is scheduled to start at 09:30 hrs

Guy 2nd inns O/N 48-1

Tagenarine Chanderpaul lbw b Cornwall 20

Kevlon Anderson c wkp Hamilton b Cornwall 31

Kemol Savory not out 66

Leon Johnson b Cornwall 9

Tevin Imlach c Spencer b Cornwall 1

Kevin Sinclair c James b Archibald 31

Veerasammy Permaul c (sub M Louis) b J Louis 65

Antony Adams c wkp Hamilton b Louis 0

Shamar Joseph lbw b Gore 12

Nial Smith b Gore 0

Extras: 28 (b-6, w-1, nb-16, lb-5)

Total 267 all out

FoW: 6, 48, 50, 93, 99,160, 236, 236 267, 267

Bowling

Louis 17-1, 66-3, Spencer 9-2-42-0, Archibald 16-1-52-1,

Cornwall 16-4-58-4, Gore 2-1-4-2, James 13-1-34-1

Leewards 2nd inns

Larry Adams b Sinclair 12

Kerion Powell not out 47

Keacy Carty 17

Extras 5 (lb-5)

Fow: 46.

Smith 5-2-12-0, Joseph 6-1-16-0, Sinclair 11-2-23-1

Permaul 8-1-26-0