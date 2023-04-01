East Coast Reunion Cup kicks off today

Intense football action is expected to take place this evening at Golden Grove Ground, ECD as the East Coast Reunion Cup kicks off at 19:00 hrs.

In the first match Mahaica Determinators will take on Airy Hall FC while at 21:00 hrs Victoria Kings FC will clash with rivals Buxton Stars.

The tournament was organized by former National player Dwayne ‘Dungin’ Jacobs and Cool Crew Promotions with approval from East Demerara Football Association (EDFA).

Ten teams will participate in the tournament; the teams are: Ann’s Grove United, Victoria Kings, Mahaica Determinators, Dynamic FC, Melanie FC, Buxton Stars, Buxton United, BV/Triumph United, Airy Hall FC and Haslington FC.

Cash and prizes for the tournament will be $1Million.

The tournament will see some of the best players in the country and in the EDFA Division showcasing their skills and battling for supremacy.

Dynamic is the EDFA League Champions and Ann’s Grove is the Mash Cup Champions.

All the matches will be played at the same venue on April 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 10th. The finals will be on April 15th. The tournament sponsors are the Government of Guyana, Ministry of Youths Sports and Culture, National Sports Commission, MVP Sports, Ansa Mcal, Golden Touch, Legal Entertainment, Top Striker Entertainment, Hennesy Boss and Cigars & Cognac Sports Bar and Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham).