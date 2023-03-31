News Archives
WPA’s Ogunseye turns self in at CID headquarters
WPA executive member, Tacuma Ogunseye
Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Tacuma Ogunseye, on Friday morning presented himself to the Police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 71-year-old political activist turned himself into the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Vlissengen Road. He was accompanied by his lawyers, Nigel Hughes and Darren Wade.

Ogunseye told the media outside the CID headquarters, “The WPA see ourselves as defending the dignity of our country and defending the legacy of Walter Rodney and regardless of what they throw at me I am prepared to fight back.”

Ogunseye is facing allegations that he attempted to incite hostility or ill will on the grounds of race during a meeting at Buxton, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), on March 9, 2023.

At a public meeting, Ogunseye made incendiary remarks about Guyana’s Indo-Guyanese and called for the Disciplined Services “to turn their guns on the State.” He also called for a day of “National Resistance”.

