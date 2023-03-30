President’s office activates Region Three outreach today

A TEAM led by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, will, from today commence a two-day outreach to Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to lend a listening ear to the issues affecting residents.

The outreach commences at 8:00 hours and will be held at the Lenora Track and Field Facility.

Previously, the President and his team resolved hundreds of issues and engaged over 2,200 persons during a two-day outreach to Region Six.

Over 16 ministries and agencies were represented at the event, where citizens were elated to see that they could not only bring up issues they were facing but also have one-on-one meetings with the President, and ultimately have their concerns resolved by the highest office.

The outreach, the first of a countrywide effort that will touch every Region across the country, is geared towards taking the services of the Office of the President and other government ministries and agencies directly to the people.

Agencies present at the event included the Ministries of Housing and Water, Human Services and Social Security, Agriculture, Education, Local Government and Regional Development, and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Guyana Water Inc., Guyana Registration Office (GRO), the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the and Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) as well as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and other regional departments.

GOAL saw more than 160 new applications and shared out several tablets to students to assist them with their studies. Part-time job creation has also had a tremendous impact on the region.

At GRO, over 70 applications for birth, death, marriage certificates and late birth registrations were done at the event.