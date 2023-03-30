News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Businessman remanded on murder charge after cop dies in Linden shooting
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Police Sergeant Jermain Semple
Police Sergeant Jermain Semple

LINDEN businessman Fawazz McRae was remanded to prison on Wednesday for fatally shooting his cousin, Police Sergeant Jermain Semple.

McRae, a 27-year-old building contractor from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was brought before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the capital offence, which alleged that on March 12, 2023, he murdered Semple. McRae was remanded to prison until April 14.

Initially, McRae was charged with attempted murder, but the Director of Public Prosecutions advised that he be charged with murder following the victim’s death.

Semple died on March 17, 2023 at the Linden Hospital Complex, where he received treatment.

The Guyana Police Force reported that on March 12, Semple, along with his brother and McRae, were at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar. However, a fight erupted between the policeman and his brother.

It is alleged that McRae went to “part” the siblings during the altercation, but this caused Semple to become annoyed and he attacked him. It is alleged that McRae pulled out his licensed handgun (a .32 pistol) and discharged two rounds in the victim’s direction.

One struck the victim in his head, causing him to receive severe injuries. Semple was then rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was on life support before he succumbed.

During the altercation, McRae also received injuries to his left elbow and right ear.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.