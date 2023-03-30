Businessman remanded on murder charge after cop dies in Linden shooting

LINDEN businessman Fawazz McRae was remanded to prison on Wednesday for fatally shooting his cousin, Police Sergeant Jermain Semple.

McRae, a 27-year-old building contractor from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was brought before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the capital offence, which alleged that on March 12, 2023, he murdered Semple. McRae was remanded to prison until April 14.

Initially, McRae was charged with attempted murder, but the Director of Public Prosecutions advised that he be charged with murder following the victim’s death.

Semple died on March 17, 2023 at the Linden Hospital Complex, where he received treatment.

The Guyana Police Force reported that on March 12, Semple, along with his brother and McRae, were at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar. However, a fight erupted between the policeman and his brother.

It is alleged that McRae went to “part” the siblings during the altercation, but this caused Semple to become annoyed and he attacked him. It is alleged that McRae pulled out his licensed handgun (a .32 pistol) and discharged two rounds in the victim’s direction.

One struck the victim in his head, causing him to receive severe injuries. Semple was then rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was on life support before he succumbed.

During the altercation, McRae also received injuries to his left elbow and right ear.