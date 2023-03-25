Team Mohamed’s makes a generous contribution

THE Bartica Easter Regatta 2023 Organising Committee, chaired by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams received a solid boost toward the successful hosting of this year’s event, from Team Mohamed’s.

The entity’s lead principal, businessman, and sportsman, Mr. Azruddin Mohammed, handed over Team Mohamed’s contribution to Williams while noting that Bartica has always been one of the company’s main business hubs and more so, the community is close to the Mohamed’s.

Team Mohamed’s also noted that, over the years, Mr. Mohamed has made several generous donations to the community and would have also contributed to the Bartica Regatta – one of the main events being hosted in the township during the Easter Weekend.

This time around will be no different, Mr. Mohamed is once again on board with the hope of adding fun and excitement to the spectators.

“It is always a pleasure to be part of the event for the simple reason that we want the patrons to have a grand time… it is a family-oriented event and we are happy to come on board”, Mohamed stated.

Team Mohamed’s will also be providing cash prizes and trophies for several boat races on Easter Sunday. Apart from the motor racing, the businessman is again one of the main sponsors of Deejay Garwin’s second annual ‘One Guyana’ events which are set for Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.

Williams expressed gratitude to Mr. Mohamed and Team Mohamed’s for their generous contribution and applauded them for their continuous and unflinching support to the community of Bartica and by extension, Guyana.

On Saturday, April 8, there will be the Soca Flash Back concert featuring Peter Ram, Rupee, and Guyana’s own, Adrian Dutchin. However, on April 9, headlining the concert will be Trinidad’s Chutney King, Ravi B, along with Sonia Singh, A.W. Lyrical, Kady Kish, and Kharisma.

Additionally, Team Mohamed’s has already sponsored one of the contestants who are vying for the coveted Miss Bartica Regatta title.