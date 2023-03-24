Housing, infrastructural developments increasing along ECD

EXCITING times are ahead for residents along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), as it is being transformed through infrastructural and housing developments to mirror that of the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

On Thursday afternoon, Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water conducted a site visit to the developing schemes of Non Pariel/Enterprise, Enmore/Foulis and Hope, ECD, where persons were allocated plots of land.

Upon completion of the infrastructural works in those areas, allottees will enjoy wholesome schemes with access to roads and bridges, and culverts and drainage networks.

Minister Rodrigues said that the government’s vision for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) will see communities on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara connected through major road linkages such as the Ogle, ECD to Eccles EBD Bypass Road, and the Aubrey Barker Road in Georgetown.

The infrastructural growth will improve the socio-economic conditions of the residents, and unlock new commercial zones.

From 2020 to the present, Minister Rodrigues said that the Housing Ministry has allocated 5,900 house lots along the East Coast Demerara out of the more than 12,000 house lots distributed in Region Four.

Additionally, the minister said that over $24 billion was expended on infrastructural development along the East Coast of Demerara.

In terms of the ministry’s turn-key housing programme, the first batch of young professional homes will be constructed at La Bonne Intention (LBI).

In February 2023, the ministry also inked contracts for infrastructural works in areas such as De Engrat, La Ressouvenir, Success, and Good Hope.

Minister Rodrigues also said that the agency’s first ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive for 2023 is slated to take place in April, and will see land allocations on the East Coast of Demerara. (Ministry of Housing and Water)