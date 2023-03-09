GDF and GGA Launches Golf Programme at Base Camp Ayangana

IN yet another milestone for the development of Golf in Guyana, the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy have joined forces with the Guyana Defence Force to create a specialized training programme for service men and women and their families at Base Camp Ayangana.

Administration & Quartering Coast Guard, Captain Vernon Burnett said “we see this as a multifaceted sport that brings great focus, discipline, integrity and dedication, all things that are necessary for great soldiers. We wish to thank Mr. Hussain and the Nexgen Golf Academy for their innovative approach to [the] development of Golf in Guyana and we firmly believe that his planned inter-services tournament will see the GDF excelling as always!”

According to Hussain, “this was an idea discussed with Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, last year and brought to fruition at the urging of former Prime Minister Sam Hinds who initiated the discussion with Captain Burnett. Nexgen Golf will provide access to equipment, balls and develop a training programme for the GDF, along with organising competitions and providing guidance on ground management and maintenance.”

Base Commander, Major Hubbard Rodney, added, “Golf will become a part of the GDF’s sports programme and added to their summer camp outreach activities for disadvantaged families and children. We see great potential for using the sport in ways to develop leaders in addition to the physical activities and fun for the families of our service men and women.”

Over the past two years, through the sole efforts of the GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy, Golf was introduced into the school system at the CSEC level and major partnerships realized with the Texas Golf Association, USGA and LPGA Foundation. Guyana Golf was also featured in the Guiname Magazine and Golf Global, the Japanese golf magazine produced by the owner of Honda.

In 2021, Hussain made a bold prediction that Golf would become a major sport contender in Guyana and, according to the Royal & Ancient Golf Association, once Guyana reaches the projected number of players, it will become the second largest Golf country in the region!

Asked why he believes this goal can be achieved, Hussain explained that his unique teaching techniques allows him to guarantee that in just one session, anyone regardless of previous sport activities, can learn how to hit a golf ball properly. And with 155 physical education teachers in eight out of ten Regions already trained by him personally, they are capable of passing on that instruction to thousands of students.