News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GDF and GGA Launches Golf Programme at Base Camp Ayangana
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GGA President, Aleem Hussain presents golf gear and equipment to members of the Guyana defence force
GGA President, Aleem Hussain presents golf gear and equipment to members of the Guyana defence force

IN yet another milestone for the development of Golf in Guyana, the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy have joined forces with the Guyana Defence Force to create a specialized training programme for service men and women and their families at Base Camp Ayangana.

Administration & Quartering Coast Guard, Captain Vernon Burnett said “we see this as a multifaceted sport that brings great focus, discipline, integrity and dedication, all things that are necessary for great soldiers. We wish to thank Mr. Hussain and the Nexgen Golf Academy for their innovative approach to [the] development of Golf in Guyana and we firmly believe that his planned inter-services tournament will see the GDF excelling as always!”

According to Hussain, “this was an idea discussed with Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, last year and brought to fruition at the urging of former Prime Minister Sam Hinds who initiated the discussion with Captain Burnett. Nexgen Golf will provide access to equipment, balls and develop a training programme for the GDF, along with organising competitions and providing guidance on ground management and maintenance.”

Base Commander, Major Hubbard Rodney, added, “Golf will become a part of the GDF’s sports programme and added to their summer camp outreach activities for disadvantaged families and children. We see great potential for using the sport in ways to develop leaders in addition to the physical activities and fun for the families of our service men and women.”

Over the past two years, through the sole efforts of the GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy, Golf was introduced into the school system at the CSEC level and major partnerships realized with the Texas Golf Association, USGA and LPGA Foundation. Guyana Golf was also featured in the Guiname Magazine and Golf Global, the Japanese golf magazine produced by the owner of Honda.

In 2021, Hussain made a bold prediction that Golf would become a major sport contender in Guyana and, according to the Royal & Ancient Golf Association, once Guyana reaches the projected number of players, it will become the second largest Golf country in the region!

Asked why he believes this goal can be achieved, Hussain explained that his unique teaching techniques allows him to guarantee that in just one session, anyone regardless of previous sport activities, can learn how to hit a golf ball properly. And with 155 physical education teachers in eight out of ten Regions already trained by him personally, they are capable of passing on that instruction to thousands of students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.